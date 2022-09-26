Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ End Content Relationship

The multi-year agreement between Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ has come to an end, though both sides are expected to continue working together on a “project-by-project” basis, according to Variety.

Winfrey originally signed the deal with the streamer in 2018, which would see her create programming for Apple’s original content line-up. Some of these projects include The Oprah Conversation, which aired for one season in 2020, the docuseries The Me You Can’t See, and the recently released documentary Sidney, about the life of the late Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier.

However, Winfrey has a jam-packed schedule, with projects across multiple networks and platforms. She co-owns the cable channel OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network with Warner Bros. Discovery, where she has helped develop hit shows, such as Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar and Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots. Discovery increased its stake in OWN to 95% in 2020, while Winfrey renewed her contract through 2025.

Despite the rival networks, sources told Variety in 2018 that Winfrey’s deal with Apple did not conflict with the Discovery agreement. It was said that Winfrey remained exclusive in an on-screen capacity to OWN with “limited carve-outs.”

In addition to her work at Apple and OWN, the media mogul has also hosted high-profile interviews on CBS in recent years, including a special with Adele and the famous Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit-down interview.

Winfrey’s next project is the upcoming Hulu series Black Cake, a drama series from Marissa Jo Cerar (Women of the Movement), starring Chipo Chung (His Dark Materials) and Anthony Mark Barrow (Getaway). The series is described as a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery.