‘Big Brother’: The Winner is Crowned in History Making Moment

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Big Brother 24 season finale]

Big Brother made history on Sunday, September 25, as Taylor Hale became the first Black woman to win the civilian version of the long-running CBS reality competition series.

Hale, a personal stylist from West Bloomfield, Michigan, followed in the footsteps of Grammy-nominated singer Tamar Braxton, who won the second season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2019. And in 2021, Xavier Prather became the first Black person to win the civilian edition of Big Brother when he was crowned the champion of Season 23.

The Michigan native beat out Monte Taylor in the Final 2, as the jury voted 8-1 in favor of Hale, earning her a cash prize of $750,000. But, the history-making didn’t stop there, as Hale also topped the vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest, awarding her an additional $50,000. This was the first time in the show’s 24 seasons that the winner of the grand prize was also voted America’s favorite player.

This season has been hit by controversy regarding race issues inside the house. It started with claims that Hale was being ostracized by the other players and the victim of several nasty comments and micro-aggressions. Later, contestant Kyle Capener, dubbed “KKKyle” on social media, suggested an all-white alliance after he believed the BIPOC members were working together, similar to last year’s “The Cookout” alliance.

Regardless of these controversies, Big Brother isn’t going anywhere. Following Sunday’s finale, CBS confirmed that the hit reality show had been renewed for a 25th season and would return in the summer of 2023. The show’s host, Julie Chen, shared the news on Twitter, stating, “We are coming back for our 25th season of the show.”

We’re so excited to announce Season 25 of #BigBrother will come to your screens next summer. Stay tuned. 🎉 @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/FqqP0InTLw — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) September 26, 2022

