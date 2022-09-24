“We are now beginning our final descent.” Isn’t that statement, announced over the intercom of an empty plane, an eerie way to end the Manifest trailer for the fourth and final season?

The 10 episodes from Part 1 of the drama’s final season premiere on Netflix on November 4, and as part of the streaming service’s TUDUM event, we now have a trailer that not only very quickly recaps what’s happened so far but also gives us a lot to look forward to about what’s next after the two-year time jump.

The 828ers only have 18 months before their Death Date (June 2, 2024), when the returned are destined to die just as they would have after however long they were gone passes. So understandably, things are a little tense. There are more Callings to be had — including one that Ben (Josh Dallas) calls “awful” — as well as more to be learned about Flight 828 in general. For example, according to Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), they didn’t fly into the storm, but rather, it flew into and chose them.

And of course, there are teases when it comes to the love triangle involving Michaela, her husband Zeke (Matt Long), and her ex Jared (J.R. Ramirez). There’s also the need for answers about Cal (now played by Ty Doran) after he disappeared then returned aged five years, 828’s recently-discovered black box, and much more. It also looks like we should be worried about Zeke (who survived his own death date), and Ben finds “a direct link to divine consciousness.” Plus, what’s going on with that bomb at the end?!

You also won’t want to miss the very cool way Departure and Arrival boards in an airport are used in the trailer (especially the flip from Canceled to the premiere date, alluding to how Netflix saved Manifest after NBC axed it). Watch the video above.

Season 4 picks up two years after Grace (Athena Karkanis) was murdered, and Ben continues to mourn his wife and look for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.

The series also stars Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Holly Taylor, and Daryl Edwards. Creator Jeff Rake serves as showrunner and executive produces with Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, and Len Goldstein.

Manifest, Season 4 Part 1 Premiere, Friday, November 4, Netflix