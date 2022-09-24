Snap snap. As part of its TUDUM annual event on September 24, Netflix has unveiled a new sneak peek at Tim Burton‘s highly anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, premiering on November 23.

In the clip, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is at her desk when she realizes she’s not alone in the room and finds Thing (Victor Teodor Dorobantu) in her bed, having smelled the hand lotion. And she knows exactly why Thing is there: “Mother and Father sent you to spy on me, didn’t they? I’m not above breaking a few fingers. The fact that they think I wouldn’t find out just proves how much they underestimate me. Oh, Thing, you poor, naïve appendage. My parents aren’t worried about me. They’re evil puppeteers who want to pull my strings even from afar.”

She then lays out Thing’s two options: “Option 1, I lock you in [a drawer] for the rest of the semester, and you go slowly insane trying to claw your way out, ruining your nails and your smooth, supple skin, and we both know how vain you are. Option 2: You pledge your undying loyalty to me.” What will Thing choose? Watch the clip above.

Wednesday follows the teen’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy — all while she’ll be trying to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

The series also stars Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), and Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), with Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill).