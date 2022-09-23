‘Wednesday’ Premiere Date Set, Plus Jenna Ortega on New Dimension to Character

The new Wednesday Addams is almost here.

Netflix has announced that Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega in the title role, will premiere on Wednesday, November 23. The streaming service also released the key art, which you can see in full below.

As Ortega has noted, this is a different Wednesday than fans have seen portrayed before. “Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before. Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant,” she said in a statement.

“And we’ve never seen her on screen this much. Any other time you’ve seen Wednesday, she’s been the one-liner, the end of a joke, she always hits it, and I think that’s what people really love about her,” she continued. “But in this show, every scene is Wednesday. There’s an opportunity to give her a bit more dimension, and she becomes a bit more of a real person, which I don’t think we’ve ever seen before.”

The series, from Tim Burton, is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The series also stars Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), and Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), with Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill).

Guest stars include Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), and Lucius Hoyos (Young Gomez). The cast also features Victor Teodor Dorobantu (Thing), Calum Ross (Rowan Laslow), and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Rita Santiago).

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners, executive producers, and writers. Burton directs and executive produces. Joining them as EPs are Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman (1.21 Entertainment), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman (Glickmania), Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and Kevin Lafferty.

Wednesday, Series premiere, Wednesday, November 23, Netflix