‘Shadow and Bone’ Starts Season 2 Production & Netflix Announces Cast Additions

The world of Netflix‘s Shadow and Bone is expanding as the streamer reveals the start of Season 2 production and new casting additions.

The acclaimed fantasy, which debuted in 2021, is gearing up for its next chapter with several new series regulars. Joining the large ensemble are Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar, Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov, Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar, and Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks.

Meanwhile, Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, and Calahan Skogman have been promoted to series regulars after making their debuts as Nina Zenik, Genya Safin, and Matthias Helvar in Season 1. Returning alongside them are Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone tells the story of Alina Starkov, a soldier and orphan who unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the course of everyone’s lives. Season 1 followed her journey as she worked to hone this power and figure out who are her allies and enemies.

Executive produced by Bardugo, co-showrunners and writers Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind, Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, Pouya Shahbazian, and Shelley Meals, Season 2 will include eight hour-long episodes. Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola, and Mairzee Almas will direct the Season 2 installments.

Stay tuned for more details as Season 2 production commences, and catch a first look at the cast’s announcement in the video, below.

You’ve all been asking so I’m thrilled to finally be able to tell you that…. Shadow & Bone is officially in production on Season 2! pic.twitter.com/OUt14Sf2Q5 — Netflix (@netflix) January 13, 2022

