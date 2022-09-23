The stars are coming out for Celebrity Jeopardy!, which premieres Sunday, September 25, at 8 pm ET, on ABC, and a new trailer gives fans a little taste of what to expect.

“These stars are ready for prime time,” says host Mayim Bialik as we are treated to a few clips from the upcoming episode. The video begins with Bialik asking The Late Late Show house band leader Reggie Watts about his skillset.

“Reggie, you were born in Germany, and you’ve lived in many countries. Do you think that’s going to give you a leg up on the competition today, because you’re so worldly?” the Call Me Kat star asks, to which Watts bluntly responds, “No.”

These stars are ready for primetime – are you? 🌟 Watch the season premiere of #CelebrityJeopardy! Sunday at 8/7c on ABC, and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/jNaqNjxNdl — Celebrity Jeopardy! (@CelebJeopardy) September 22, 2022



We also see The Terminal List star Constance Wu surprise herself with a correct answer. Meanwhile, comedian Iliza Shlesinger claims to have known the right answer, had she just chosen to buzz in on time. “I was gonna say ‘What is Blackball,’ after I buzz in later,” she says. “I was too,” quips Watts.

The three-round celebrity tournament kicks off on Sunday and will see the introduction of Triple Jeopardy, a first for the U.S. version of the long-running game show. Other stars taking part in the series include Simu Liu, Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, Patton Oswalt, Michael Cera, B.J. Novak, Eddie Huang, Matt Rogers, Hasan Minhaj, Phoebe Robinson, and Andy Richter.

Meanwhile, fans of the daily syndicated version of Jeopardy! were left disappointed on Thursday (September 22) after one-day champion Martha Bath lost the game. Bath, who had appeared on the original Art Fleming-hosted edition of Jeopardy back in 1972, was beaten by fellow contestant Michael Menkhus, a data analyst from Kansas City, Missouri.

Viewers were sad to see Bath leave, especially as the result mostly came down to speed on the buzzer rather than breadth of knowledge. “I’m not going to lie, and I really don’t mean any disrespect to Michael, but I was VERY disappointed to see that Martha lost,” wrote one user on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

“She played so exceedingly well and was so knowledgeable, but her buzzer timing holds her back,” the user continued. “I would argue that her knowledge base outclasses Michael’s.”

“Michael only won because of his youth and he was able to ring in faster than Martha,” added another. “But by all accounts, Martha was the better player and her knowledge base was clearly much better. She just wasn’t able to get in fast enough.”