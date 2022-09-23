‘HSMTMTS’ Adds Original ‘High School Musical’ Stars & More for Season 4

High School Musical:The Musical: The Series is welcoming some familiar faces to its Season 4 cast as production gets underway in Salt Lake City.

The Disney+ Original series is tapping into its well of East High alums as original High School Musical franchise cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh sign on to return to the place where the phenomenon began.

Also joining the cast this season in recurring guest star roles are Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly, and Vasthy Mompoint. Season 4 of the hit series, HSMTMTS, created and executive produced by Tim Federle, will feature songs from the High School Musical franchise as well as original music.

Following an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake in Season 3, the Wildcats are returning to East High as they prepare to stage a production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. Plans get disrupted though when Principal Gutierrez reveals that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school.

This is where the original High School Musical stars step in as they play themselves resurrecting their movie roles. As fans of the franchise will recall those roles include Bleu as Chad Danforth, Coleman as Taylor McKessie, Grabeel as Ryan Evans, Johnson as Coach Jack Bolton, Reed as Ms. Darbus, and Stroh as Martha Cox. Meanwhile, the Wildcats of HSMTMTS will play featured extras in the movie.

Of the new recurring cast members, Cantrall has been cast as social media star Dani, Sato will take on the role of sitcom actor Mack, Reilly is an indie film director named Quinn, and Mompoint has been tasked with playing choreographer Krystal.

See Also Ranking the 'HSMTMTS' Couples In Season 3, the dating pool got a whole lot bigger and, to echo 'High School Musical’s own Gabriella Montez, we’re ready for some summer romance.

Among Season 4’s series regulars are Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, and Liamani Segura. Don’t miss the stars in action, stay tuned for more news on the upcoming season of HSMTMTS continues to take shape at Disney+.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 4, TBA, Disney+