Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has introduced lots of new faces, songs and settings.

(Most of) our beloved Wildcats are spending the summer at Camp Shallow Lake, where they’re putting on a production of Frozen, which will be featured in a Corbin Bleu-helmed documentary. The HSMTMTS dating pool just got a whole lot bigger and, to echo High School Musical’s own Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens), we’re ready for some summer romance.

To celebrate the return of the most musical, meta, and messy series on Disney+, we decided to rank all of its existing — or at least close to it — ships (from best to worst) and speculate about how this season could be the start of something new.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Wednesdays, Disney+