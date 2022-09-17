‘M*A*S*H’: Alan Alda & Mike Farrell Reunite to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital roomies Alan Alda and Mike Farrell reunited on Saturday, September 17, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the award-winning war comedy series, M*A*S*H.

“Mike Farrell and I today toasting the 50th anniversary of the show that changed our lives — and our brilliant pals who made it what it was. MASH was a great gift to us.” Alda wrote on Twitter.

Alda starred as Capt. Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce and Farrell portrayed Capt. B. J. Hunnicutt on the long-running CBS series. M*A*S*H premiered on September 17, 1972, and aired its first few seasons while the Vietnam War was ongoing. The series ended after 11 seasons, and the final episode, “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen,” aired on February 28, 1983. It was seen by over 100 million viewers and remains the most-watched episode of a U.S. scripted series ever.

The American war comedy-drama was a blend of zany comedy and pitch-dark drama and was never afraid to tackle the weighty subject matter at the heart of its hilarity.

M*A*S*H was nominated for over 100 Emmy Awards in its 11-year-run, winning 14. Alda himself racked up 25 Emmy nominations for acting, writing, and directing. He won six Emmys, for acting, writing, and directing in the series.

