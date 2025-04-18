‘M*A*S*H’ & ‘Brady Bunch’ Actor Patrick Adiarte Dies at 82

Veteran actor Patrick Adiarte, who played Ho-Jon in the first season of the hit war comedy-drama M*A*S*H, has died. He was 82.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adiarte’s niece, Stephanie Hogan, confirmed he passed away on Tuesday (April 15) in a Los Angeles-area hospital of pneumonia.

Born on August 2, 1942, in Manila, Philippines, Adiarte and his sister Irene, along with their mother Purita, were imprisoned by the Japanese in 1945 during the Second World War. His father worked as a captain for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was killed that same year.

A year later, Adiarte and his family emigrated to New York. His acting career began on stage when, in 1952, he joined the Broadway cast of The King and I. He also starred in the film adaptation in 1956, portraying Prince Chulalongkorn, the eldest son of Yul Brynner’s King Mongkut of Siam.

Adiarte also starred in Broadway’s Flower Drum Song and the feature film adaptation. His other big screen roles include playing T.J. Padmanagham in the comedy film High Time and Prince Ammud in the comedy movie John Goldfarb, Please Come Home!

On the small screen, Adiarte guest starred in two episodes of The Brady Bunch and appeared in seven episodes of M*A*S*H between 1972 and 1973. His other TV credits include Ironside, Bonanza, Hawaii Five-O, and Kojak. He also frequently appeared as a dancer on the NBC musical variety series Hullabaloo.

M*A*S*H star Loretta Swit, who played Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the classic series, took to her Instagram Stories to share her condolences, writing, “RIP Patrick Adiarrte.”

Adiarte married singer and actress Loni Ackerman in 1975; the pair divorced in 1992. The former couple never had any children. Adiarte is survived by his niece, Stephanie, and his nephew, Michael.

Stephanie’s husband shared a tribute on Instagram, writing on behalf of his wife and her brother Michael. “He was their last uncle so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Uncle Patrick was not only a relative, but he was also an entertainment and Hollywood legend. Actually called by many as the “Philippine Dancing Legend,” he wrote.

“He danced with Gene Kelly, Fred Astair, was on TV shows with Bing Crosby, he was Ho-Jon, the Korean tent boy on M*A*S*H, the tour guide when the Bradys went to Hawaii on The Brady Bunch, and was in The King and I with Yul Brynner, The Flower Drum Song, and Hullabaloo, to name a few. Definitely a legend. RIP, Uncle Patrick!” the statement concluded.