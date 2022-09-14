Bella Hadid‘s Ramy character is revealed in the Season 3 trailer, above. Returning to Hulu September 30, the Ramy Youssef-led comedy-drama follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood.

In the new season, Ramy continues to question his Muslim faith as part of a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. His family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to the diamond business he has with his uncle.

Hadid makes her acting debut as Lena, revealed in the trailer to be a love interest of Ramy’s buddy Steve (Steve Way). The two met on a Muslim dating app called Muslim Match, which apparently does not require users like Steve to be Muslim. Ramy also stars Moon Knight star May Calamawy, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, Laith Nakli, Mo Amer , Dave Merheje, and more. And as Ramy’s path of self-discovery will continue in the new episodes, so will his family’s.

The Hassans are “trying to find their place in a world changing around them, caught between who they want to be and who they really are,” the trailer’s narration teases. Calamawy’s Dena Hassan will try to get her mother to go to therapy, a suggestion that prompts a blunt response from Maysa. “Are you a crazy person?” she asks, also calling herself “the real New Jersey housewife” in one clip.

Youssef won a Golden Globe in 2020 for his performance on the show. He also received two Emmy nominations, one for acting and the other for directing for Season 1. Ramy is written, directed, executive-produced, and created by Youssef. Other executive producers include Adel Kamal, A24, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner, Amir Sulaiman, Jerrod Carmichael, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch as well as Kate Thulin. The series is produced by A24.

Ramy, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, September 30, Hulu