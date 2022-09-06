‘Clean Slate’ From Norman Lear Ordered to Series at Amazon Freevee

He may have turned 100 in July, but Norman Lear isn’t about to disappear from our screens. There is an upcoming special this month about the legendary TV creator’s life. And now comes news of a brand new show.

Amazon Freevee has ordered Clean Slate, from his Act III Productions and Sony Pictures Television and starring George Wallace and Laverne Cox, to series. Wallace plays old school and outspoken car wash owner, Henry, who is thrilled his estranged child is finally returning home to Alabama after 17 years. However, Henry has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as the determined, proud, trans woman, Desiree (Cox).

Wallace, Cox, and Dan Ewan, who will serve as executive producer and writer, came up with the story. Cox will executive produce, while Wallace will produce, as will Paul Hilepo. Lear will executive produce with his producing partner Brent Miller.

ABC will be airing Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter on Thursday, September 22. The special will honor Lear’s life and legacy, featuring intimate conversations, special performances, and surprise reunions paying homage to the storyteller, activist, and philanthropist. So far, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, and Octavia Spencer are set to appear, with additional talent and performances still to be announced.

“I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration,” said Lear in a statement about the special.