‘Upload’ Receives Season 3 Renewal from Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has renewed the fan-favorite sci-fi comedy Upload for a third season at Prime Video.

The series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) recently debuted its second season at the end of March and has remained a Top 10 series on Prime Video since. Upload has also landed on Nielsen’s Top 10 Originals list. Season 3 of the series will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“Upload has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most watched comedy originals on Prime Video,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg’s distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.”

Echoing Sanders, creator and executive producer Daniels stated, “I’m thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds.”

For those who haven’t tuned into Upload yet, it’s a series set in the future where hologram phones, 3-D food printers, and automated grocery stores are commonplace. Among the future’s quirks is that humans have the ability to be uploaded into a virtual afterlife. In Season 2, uploaded individual Nathan (Robbie Amell) is shocked to find his ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) in Lakeview as she attempts to repair their relationship.

Still, Nathan’s heart belongs to Nora (Andy Allo), the customer service angel who lives in the real world. But Season 2 finds Nora off the grid as she becomes involved in an anti-tech group known as The Ludds. Viewers follow along as Nathan and Nora’s stories continue on parallel tracks before eventually converging once more.

Along with Amell, Allo, and Edwards, Upload stars Kevin Bigley, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen. Don’t miss what’s next for them as Season 3 of Upload takes shape at Prime Video.

Upload, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video