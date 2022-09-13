‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4? Jason Sudeikis & Brett Goldstein Tease It May Still Happen

Ask anyone who works on hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso if the show will go into a fourth season and the answer is usually the same: “Ask Jason Sudeikis.”

“Truly, the plan is entirely in Jason’s hands,” Brett Goldstein told reporters when he appeared backstage to chat about his second consecutive Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series, for his role as Ted Lasso’s Roy Kent.

“I know that all of us would happily do this [show] for 20 years,” Goldstein said. “When the footballers are all on crutches, we’d then maybe wrap it up. In theory, we’ve been writing this [coming season] like it’s the end. Who knows. I’ll probably get killed if I say anything else but I truly don’t know. It’s entirely up to Jason.”

So naturally, when Sudeikis, executive producer/creator/star, came backstage later in the evening to chat about Ted Lasso’s repeat win for Best Comedy and his for Best Actor in a Comedy for playing the title role, reporters told Sudeikis that he’s the man with the answers.

“I think you’ve been misled,” Sudeikis replied. “I don’t know. It’s about a lot more factors than myself.” So there could be a Season 4, a reporter probed further. “I don’t think I was saying that. I don’t know if I did. I don’t know,” the former Saturday Night Live player replied without betraying any emotion or knowledge of anything related to the matter.

After some more back-and-forth banter with dialogue that sounded like it was written by Aaron Sorkin, Sudeikis quipped that he and the reporter needed to perform this Q&A session “off-Broadway.”

Finally letting the journalist off the hook, Sudeikis got serious. “The response to the show has been overwhelming,” he said. “We have a tremendous group of writers, actors, post-production — all of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibilities. I couldn’t say yes or no [to Season 4 for those reasons]. I can say the heart of the show is what it’s supposed to be. I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because that’s helpful for headlines.”

Asked about the show’s incredible and Emmy-nominated cast, Sudeikis said, referring to the show’s ensemble standing behind him, “It’s remarkable. Every single person up here gets along with each other, they support each other. They’re fans of one other. They respect each other as human beings. I’ve been lucky enough to have come from an actual family where people do that for one another.” Sudeikis added he’s experienced that same feeling with work families at Saturday Night Live and now, Ted Lasso.

“I don’t know it any differently,” he adds, “but I know what I know. Every single day we show up for work….it’s just fun. People care about each other and want to see the best for each other and [get the best] out of each other. That’s a remarkable thing…”

Turing to the original reporter who inquired about future Ted Lasso years, Sudeikis quipped, “Golly, what a terrific reason to do a Season 4…”

If not more Ted Lasso, what about a spinoff? Goldstein was asked earlier if winning another Emmy meant he’d be eligible for a spinoff series featuring his character. “How many Emmys do you need for a spinoff?” Goldstein replied rhetorically. “This is not something I have any answer for or any power.” One thing the actor does know is that, now that he has a bookend, he’ll be in possession of at least one of his golden girls.

“The first Emmy, my mum has and she decided to look after it and she doesn’t want to give it back,” Goldstein said with a wry smile.

Asked what he knows now that he wishes he knew earlier on in his career, Goldstein said, “No one knows what you’re capable of. If you’re an actor, make your own stuff. Write your own stuff. In the beginning of my career, all I was offered were auditions for [terrorist roles]. I guess that’s what my headshot looked like. Once I started doing standup, people were like, ‘Oh, he’s capable of this.’ I didn’t wait around for a magical phone call. Make your own thing. I’m proof of that.”

