NBC Celebrating ‘Quantum Leap’ Premiere With 1985 Gas Prices, Movie Tickets & More

NBC is celebrating the September 19 premiere of Quantum Leap by rolling prices on select consumer products to what they were back in 1980s Los Angeles. On Thursday, September 15, fans from all over the Los Angeles metro area can leap back in time and pay like it’s 1985 with Quantum Leap Day, which will transport consumers back to 1985, the backdrop for the pilot episode of the series premiere.

On Quantum Leap Day, Angelenos can attend a drive-through experience followed by the opportunity to get gas for .91 cents a gallon — the average price of gasoline in 1985, while supplies last. The same day, the series is teaming up with Fandango offering moviegoers the chance to purchase a movie ticket online for the 1985-style price of $3.55, while supplies last.

The drive-through opens up shop at 9 a.m. PT on September 15 at the Avalon Parking Lot, located at 1749 N. Vine Street. Driving through the Quantum Accelerator will land participants in an immersive 1980s experience, from tunes and trivia to break dancers, snacks, and swag. At the end of the drive-through, drivers will get their pass for the discounted gas station. In order to receive access to the gas station, participants must complete the drive-through experience and receive a registered pass.

From there, participants can fill their tanks up to 10 gallons at .91 cents per gallon. All three gas types and diesel are accepted. The discount is offered on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last, but no walk ups, RVs, large buses, or gas cans are permitted, nor are vehicles greater in length of 20 feet, motortrucks, or truck tractors.

NBC’s Fandango offering also kicks off September 15. The special promotional code enables fans to buy a movie ticket for $3.55, available while supplies last. The promo code may be redeemed on Fandango and publicly be distributed on www.quantumleapday.com on September 15 starting at 9 a.m. PT. Get more info about the events and promos at www.quantumleapday.com.

The Quantum Leap reboot stars Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee.