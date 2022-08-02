‘Game of Thrones’ Convention Sets Date, Adds Kit Harington & More to Lineup

Game of Thrones fervor is reigniting with the impending premiere of HBO‘s spinoff House of the Dragon, which makes it a perfect time to unveil details about the upcoming Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention.

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment has announced a date, location, and star-studded lineup for the first-ever event. Now slated to take place Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center the Game of Thrones convention will feature a slew of familiar faces.

The celebrity lineup includes Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).

The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon (launching August 3) hosts Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnson are also billed to host the convention for which tickets are on sale now at http://gotcon.events.

Among the opportunities that fans and attendees can look forward to are panels and discussions as well as up close and personal encounters with cast members. There’s something for every Game of Thrones fan as the convention allows them to step back inside and revisit the world of Westeros and beyond.

Guests will also have the chance to win prizes during cosplay and trivia competitions and shop for exclusive merchandise on the action-packed show floor. Other offerings include cast meet and greets, autographs, signings, an evening dance party hosted by DJ Kristian Nairn, and much more.

Don’t miss out on your chance to celebrate the series which has aired in over 207 countries and territories since its debut in 2011. Learn more about the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention at http://gotcon.events and relive every epic moment from the series by streaming Game of Thrones on HBO Max anytime. And don’t miss House of the Dragon when it blazes across screens on HBO and HBO Max beginning August 21.

Game of Thrones, Seasons 1-8, Streaming Now, HBO Max

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 21, HBO and HBO Max