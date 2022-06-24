‘Game of Thrones’: George R.R. Martin & Emilia Clarke Reveal Jon Snow Spinoff Details

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and one of the show’s main stars, Emilia Clarke, have shared new details on the recently revealed spinoff sequel centering on Kit Harington‘s Jon Snow.

In an interview with the BBC earlier this week, Clarke noted that Harington was the one that proposed the project and is deeply involved in its development. “He has told me about it,” Clarke said. “And I know it exists. It’s happening. It’s been created by Kit, as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

Martin confirmed this in his blog post on Thursday, June 23, writing, “Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

The renowned author also revealed that the show’s working title is Snow and has been in development almost as long as three of the other planned spinoffs — Ten Thousand Ships, Dunk & Egg, and Sea Snake. “For whatever reason it was never announced and it never leaked… until now,” Martin added.

Martin also confirmed that he is involved in the project, noting that “Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/ consultants to hammer out the show.” He also explained that the show hasn’t yet been greenlit and is still in the script stage.

“There is no guarantee when or if it will be… on any of these shows,” he continued. “The likelihood of all four series getting on the air… well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually.”

As for Clarke and whether or not she could reprise her role as Daenerys Targaryen, she answered, “No, I think I’m done.”

The first of the GOT spinoffs, the House of the Dragon, is set to premiere in August on HBO.

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 21, HBO and HBO Max