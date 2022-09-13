The Emmys are TV’s biggest night, but did the 74th annual ceremony make for a big night for NBC? No, nowhere close.

The ratings for the 2022 Emmys, which aired on September 12 on NBC and via a livestream on Peacock, are in. The awards show fell to an all-time low, with 5.92 million tuning in to the NBC broadcast. It also fell to an all-time low when it comes to its rating (1.09) in the key demo among adults 18-49.

That’s about 24 percent down in viewers (and 40 percent in the key demo) from the 2021 broadcast on CBS. That brought in 7.83 million viewers, which was up from 2020’s numbers (6.37 million viewers, for the all-virtual show on ABC).

The 2022 Emmys pretty much stuck to the three-hour slot, running only a few minutes over (thanks to enforced short speeches). The big winners were The White Lotus with six wins and Euphoria and Squid Game with six each. The White Lotus took home the Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Succession for Outstanding Drama Series, and Ted Lasso for Outstanding Comedy Series.