Film Director Jean-Luc Godard & ‘The A-Team’ Actor Jack Ging Die

Pioneering French movie director Jean-Luc Godard and prolific television and film actor Jack Ging have died.

Godard passed away at age 91. The French newspaper Liberation first reported the news of his death. Born on December 3, 1930, in Paris, France, Godard became a leading figure of the French New Wave movement, directing classic films such as Breathless (À bout de souffle), Le Petit Soldat, Vivre sa vie, Bande à part, Pierrot le Fou, Alphaville, and First Name: Carmen. His radical and politically motivated work is regarded as some of the most influential cinema in history.

His final film was 2018’s The Image Book, which was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

As reported by Deadline, Ging, who was best known for playing General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on NBC’s adventure series The A-Team, passed away on September 9 at his home in La Quinta, California. He was 90. There are currently no details on the cause of death.

Born on November 30, 1931, in Alva, Oklahoma, Ging served in the United States Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged. After playing college football during the 1950s, Ging moved into acting, landing a role in the 1961 war film Sniper’s Ridge. He would go on to star in several films throughout the 60s and 70s, many opposite Clint Eastwood, including Hang ‘Em High, Play Misty for Me, and High Plains Drifter.

His TV work included the role of Beau McCloud in the last season of the western series Tales of Wells Fargo, Lt. Dan Ives in the detective show Mannix, and Dan Wright in the adventure series The Man and the Challenge. His last TV role came in 1994, playing Coach Dan Mattay in the NBC sitcom Wings.