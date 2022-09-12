Emmys 2022: Did the In Memoriam Segment Snub Some Stars?

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Emmys John Legend In Memoriam
Chris Haston/NBC

The Emmys In Memoriam is always a segment up for debate as the annual collection honors the stars and creatives we’ve lost over the past year.

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards caused some mixed reactions as this year’s tribute rolled with The Voice coach John Legend serenading audiences alongside the accompanying visuals. The emotional presentation recognized some true television legends from a year jam-packed with tragic industry losses, from Golden GirlsBetty White, Bosom BuddiesPeter Scolari, and Full House‘s Bob Saget to The SopranosTony Sirico, The Godfather‘s James Caan, and Ray Liotta.

While there are always some faces that fans notice as missing from the lineup, one seemingly glaring omission spurred viewers to sound off on social media: Where was Norm Macdonald‘s recognition? The former Saturday Night Live star was noticeably absent from the montage, but there was a reason for it.

As some of the star’s fans may have forgotten, Macdonald died just days before last year’s ceremony, and by proxy, was included in the 2021 ceremony’s In Memoriam segment. But that didn’t stop viewers from expressing their feelings about his loss. And that’s just one of the issues viewers had with the segment.

2022 Emmys Stages Way Too Short 'Kenan & Kel' Reunion (VIDEO)See Also

2022 Emmys Stages Way Too Short 'Kenan & Kel' Reunion (VIDEO)

'Can I get a Good Burger?'

Many also noted that the cameras panning in and out from the stage and the screen may not have given some recently deceased celebrities their due recognition. See some fan reactions, below, and let us know what you thought of the In Memoriam segment in the comments section.

Emmys