Emmys Slammed After Olivia Newton-John Omitted From In Memoriam Tribute

Martin Holmes
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Viewers were left baffled on Monday, August 12, when the 2022 Emmy Awards left Dame Olivia Newton-John and other stars out of the show’s emotional In Memoriam tribute.

The segment, which pays tribute to stars who passed away since last year’s ceremony, honored the likes of Betty White, Bob Saget, Anne Heche, Ray Liotta, and Sidney Poitier. However, many others were seemingly snubbed, including the iconic Grease actress, who died on August 8 after a long battle with cancer. She was 73.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and confusion over Newton-John’s lack of mention. “WHAT?! Why wasn’t Olivia Newton-John in #Emmys2022 in memoriam?” tweeted one viewer.

“Hey Emmys, that was a beautiful In Memoriam tribute, but you left out Olivia Newton-John,” added another.

“I am watching the Emmys In Memoriam Tribute & I notice no Olivia Newton-John,” wrote another fan. “She was an amazing performer & Olivia should have been a part of the Memoriam.”

While Newton-John was not included in the TV tribute, she was listed on the Emmys In Memoriam web page. The actress and singer appeared on dozens of TV shows over the years, including episodes of Glee and as a guest judge on American Idol and Dancing with the Stars.

Other actors missing from the live ceremony tribute included Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Denise Dowse and Joe E. Tata, Pat Carroll, Mary Alice, Taurean Blacque, Larry Storch, Lenny Von Dohlen, Maggie Peterson, Charles Siebert, Philip Baker Hall, David Birney, and Scoey Mitchell.

Some viewers also complained about comedian Norm Macdonald being left out of the tribute; however, he was featured in last year’s In Memoriam segment.

Check out more reaction from fans below.

