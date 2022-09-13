Emmys Slammed After Olivia Newton-John Omitted From In Memoriam Tribute

Viewers were left baffled on Monday, August 12, when the 2022 Emmy Awards left Dame Olivia Newton-John and other stars out of the show’s emotional In Memoriam tribute.

The segment, which pays tribute to stars who passed away since last year’s ceremony, honored the likes of Betty White, Bob Saget, Anne Heche, Ray Liotta, and Sidney Poitier. However, many others were seemingly snubbed, including the iconic Grease actress, who died on August 8 after a long battle with cancer. She was 73.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and confusion over Newton-John’s lack of mention. “WHAT?! Why wasn’t Olivia Newton-John in #Emmys2022 in memoriam?” tweeted one viewer.

WHAT?! Why wasn’t Olivia Newton-John in #Emmys2022 in memoriam? — Del Shores (@DelShores) September 13, 2022

“Hey Emmys, that was a beautiful In Memoriam tribute, but you left out Olivia Newton-John,” added another.

“I am watching the Emmys In Memoriam Tribute & I notice no Olivia Newton-John,” wrote another fan. “She was an amazing performer & Olivia should have been a part of the Memoriam.”

Hey Emmys, that was a beautiful In Memoriam tribute, but you left out Olivia Newton-John. #Emmys2022 — Emily The Strange || ENFP || 38 || She/Her (@StrangerEmmie) September 13, 2022

@TheEmmys I am watching the Emmys In Memoriam Tribute & I notice no Olivia Newton-John. She was an amazing performer & Olivia should have been a part of the Memoriam. #SoSad 😞 — aunt5152 (@aunt2463) September 13, 2022

While Newton-John was not included in the TV tribute, she was listed on the Emmys In Memoriam web page. The actress and singer appeared on dozens of TV shows over the years, including episodes of Glee and as a guest judge on American Idol and Dancing with the Stars.

Other actors missing from the live ceremony tribute included Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Denise Dowse and Joe E. Tata, Pat Carroll, Mary Alice, Taurean Blacque, Larry Storch, Lenny Von Dohlen, Maggie Peterson, Charles Siebert, Philip Baker Hall, David Birney, and Scoey Mitchell.

Some viewers also complained about comedian Norm Macdonald being left out of the tribute; however, he was featured in last year’s In Memoriam segment.

Check out more reaction from fans below.

#Emmys2022 How do forget Olivia Newton John??? How dare you. She is and always will be an icon. And you forgot her???? — Alexandra Marie (@alxxandramarie) September 13, 2022

Pretty bitter that they didn’t include Olivia Newton-John nor Norm Macdonald in the In Memoriam. #Emmys2022 — Ceara Kiwi Milligan (@kiwi_milli) September 13, 2022

The #Emmys2022 is a freaking joke!! How do you leave Olivia Newton-John out of the “In Memoriam” segment??!! — Bulldog Country Girl (@DixieChic11_11) September 13, 2022

they left olivia newton john out of the emmy’s memoriam literally wtf — anika ♡ (@anikahaila) September 13, 2022