‘Full Circle’ Limited Series From Steven Soderbergh Ordered by HBO Max

HBO Max is working with Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon, and Casey Silver again. The streaming service has ordered the limited series Full Circle from the three executive producers. Soderbergh will also direct all six episodes of the series and Solomon will write.

In Full Circle, taking place in present-day New York City, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures. No casting has been announced yet.

“Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate,” Soderbergh said in a statement. “Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Steven, Ed and Casey again after the masterful crime drama, No Sudden Move,” Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original drama, HBO Max added. “This new limited series is full of twists and turns in the way only this team can do.”

HBO Max dropped Soderbergh, Solomon, and Silver’s film No Sudden Move on July 1. It stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Kieran Culkin, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Bill Duke, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, and Frankie Shaw.