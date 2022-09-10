’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Recap: Angela Has a New Boo

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 3 “Don’t Take Me for Granted.”]

This week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? marks the return of a couple that viewers have followed onscreen for the past four years, and the update will not disappoint. Welcome back to the dancefloor, Angela and Michael! Here’s what happened with them and five other fan favorites.

Angela and Michael

90 Day fans have followed the ups and downs of Angela (56, Georgia) and Michael (33, Nigeria) since season 2 of Before the 90 Days. They got married two years ago in Nigeria but haven’t seen each other since, as his spousal visa to the United States has yet to be approved.

She is starting to think that she should leave Michael, who may have been scamming her all along. He’s blocked her on Instagram and never calls her back. “The biggest challenge to our marriage is the shady s*** Michael is doing,” she notes in an interview.

Angela hasn’t made any decisions yet, but she is feeling the waters by talking to a new long distance boo named Billy, a former stripper from Canada who used to call himself The Original Thief of Hearts who she dances with on TikTok all the time. She FaceTimes Billy to see what he thinks about the idea of her coming to Canada, and he’s all for it.

Later, Angela goes to visit her lawyer, who tells her that Michael’s visa could be approved really soon. He says that she can withdraw the application if she wants to, and she decides to think about it.

Jenny and Sumit

After the conflict that played out over the last two episodes, there’s finally some peace with this couple. Sumit apologizes to Jenny for leaving her alone after his parents learned they are married and stormed out of their home, and Jenny says she is sorry that she yelled at Sumit.

In an interview, Sumit says that he’s not sure that Jenny will ever understand the dynamic of Indian families. He thinks he won’t be able to live a happy life without the support of his parents. After they make up, he lets Jenny know that he is still going to try and connect with his mom and dad.

“Sumit needs to decide between his parents and our happiness,” Jenny tells the cameras, reminding us that this has been going on for a decade. “He needs to behave like my husband.”

Kimberly and Usman

Kimberly is about to return to Nigeria to see Usman aka Sojaboy. She plans to propose to him if his mother gives her blessing and tells the cameras that if they don’t get engaged, she will come home and “never date again.”

Her son Jamal is driving her to the airport. He has seen her get her heart broken many times, and he’s still not convinced that Usman is the man for her, but he politely listens to Sojaboy’s music in the car and even says that it’s pretty good.

Usman waits for Kimberly at the airport with stuffed animals, and he actually kisses her when he sees her, which is something he was reluctant to do the last time they were at the airport with cameras rolling. Kimberly admits in an interview that she can’t wait to get some of his “yammy” tonight. He adds in a separate interview that he has several more nicknames for sex, including power bike, fertilizer, and the African ingredient. The next morning, Kimberly reveals that they both fell asleep before she could ride the power bike.

He wants to have some fun before they visit his mother, so he takes Kim go-kart racing. She jumped out of planes 72 times when she was in the military and is a self-described thrill-seeker, and she feels touched that Usman arranged something adventurous for them to do when it’s not particularly his style.

After the ride, they sit down for a chat. He still wants a second wife, and Kimberly insists that this person couldn’t live in the same city as them.

“Come on, you’re sharing the same d***,” he retorts.

“I don’t want to see the other wife. I’m not a sister wife,” she insists in an interview, adding that she’ll make him bleach his D after seeing his other spouse.

When Kimberly and Usman sit down for a joint interview, he’s more forceful and declares he will decide where his wives live.

“I’ll stay my ass in San Diego,” she fires back.

“Okay, so you don’t come to Nigeria? Are we still together?” he asks.

Jovi and Yara

Jovi and Yara meet his mother Gwen, with whom he hasn’t spoken in months, for a boat ride to try and patch up their relationship. Gwen greets them coldly and lets them know they’re late.

Once on the boat, she warms up and asks Jovi why he yelled at her for not helping Yara enough during the months when he’s away at work. Gwen loves being a grandmother, “but I’m nobody’s nanny.” Jovi wants her to know that Yara really needs her help, and she says she understands. They hug it out.

“I just miss my friend,” Yara tells the cameras. She hopes they can get back to where they were.

Another day, Jovi comes into the living room with a letter and a serious look on his face, but it’s good news: Yara has been scheduled for an interview to get her Green Gard.

“I’m leaving you. I got a Green Card,” she teases.

Yara really wants the Green Card so she can go home and visit her mother, who is from Ukraine but currently staying in the Czech Republic. She FaceTimes her mom with the good news. She hopes to meet her back in Ukraine as soon as she’s approved, but there are rumblings of an impending Russian invasion.

Bilal and Shaeeda

A snow day has closed Bilal’s office, and he’s spending the day in bed, reading the Bible. He and Shaeeda haven’t talked since last night, when they met his ex-wife Shahidah for coffee and the meeting almost came to blows. Shaeeda makes him some tea and a snack to serve him in bed, hoping it’ll break the ice.

Bilal lets her know that he’s disappointed in what happened with Shahidah, and she says, “I’m dealing with a bully.” He wouldn’t have married her if she was like that, he says.

“You have to stand up for me sometimes, I’m your wife,” Shaeeda says. “I don’t see myself as doing anything wrong,” she adds, crying. In an interview, she says she hopes he’ll have her back one day.

They hug, reservedly.

Big Ed and Liz

The couple meets Liz’s best friend Bery, who has known her for almost half her life but hasn’t yet had the chance to meet Big Ed since he and Liz have broken up so many times. Bery wants to know why it’s different this time, and Liz assures them that she’s seen growth in Big Ed. Bery warns Big Ed that he’ll be watching.

Big Ed and Liz have a new dog named Leon, and after seeing how much separation anxiety Leon experiences, Liz suggested that they get a second dog (named Leah). Liz wants Big Ed to stop rewarding them with treats when they behave badly, like peeing inside the house, but he counters that they’re “so cute.”

Liz’s friend Alex, a professional model, needs some new headshots and Big Ed, who has worked as a photographer for 18 years, has agreed to take some for her and give Liz some photography lessons in the process. However, Big Ed focuses all his attention on flirting with Alex.

“It’s a lot easier when your subject is beautiful,” he says of Alex as Liz fumes.

As Big Ed shows Liz some of the shots he’s taken of Alex, Liz comments that it looks like Alex has no neck in one of them. In an interview, Big Ed says that really set him off because people have made fun of his apparent lack of neck all of his life. One gross flirty comment too many, and Liz decides she’d rather leave than fight in front of Alex and be embarrassed.

“Ed doesn’t care about my opinions,” she tells the cameras later. “I was hoping that I was gonna learn about photography, but I don’t feel like Ed is being a good partner right now.”

Next Time

Liz says that she feels like Big Ed acted like a father when they argued at the photo shoot. “Nobody wants to screw their dad at night,” she says.

Sumit feels conflicted between the “retired life” that Jenny wants them to live and the need to be working and productive in his 30s.

Bilal and Shaeeda go to a baby store and she pushes him to make an appointment with a fertility specialist. “She’s jumping the gun,” he says in an interview.

Andrei’s mother-in-law Pam tells him he’s “taking the coward way out” by refusing to make up with her son until he gets help for his drinking.

After Usman tells Kimberly that he wants three more wives, she throws a drink in his face and leaves. And a tense FaceTime argument leads Angela to declare that she’s done with Michael. See you next Sunday!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC and Discovery+