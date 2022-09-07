“I keep thinking about this quote by Nelson Mandela: ‘I don’t lose. I either win or I learn.’ But what if your learning comes at the expense of someone having to spend the rest of their life behind bars?” That’s our introduction — as well as the trailer’s — to high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) in Reasonable Doubt.

The trailer offers a look at Jax on and off the job, and the two will very much collide, especially when it comes to Michael Ealy’s Damon. It appears the one thing to keep in mind about Jax is simple: “At the end of the day, I love criminals.” Watch the video above for more.

Disney Onyx Collective’s legal drama premieres on Hulu on September 27 with two episodes. It follows Jax as she fiercely bucks the justice system through wild interpretations of the law and sometimes questionable ethics, all while trying to deal with a failing marriage and the pitfalls of motherhood. It also stars Sean Patrick Thomas, McKinley Freeman, TJ Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode, Tim Jo, and Angela Grovey.

Raamla Mohamed serves as creator, executive producer and showrunner. Kerry Washington executive produces and directed the first episode. Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films also executive produce. Shawn Holley and Jon Leshay serve as co-executive producers. Each episode is directed by Black directors and written by an all-Black writers’ room.

Furthermore, the show’s title and each episode title is inspired by Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and his discography. The show also features contemporary and classic hip-hop, R&B, and neo-soul like Outkast, Nipsey Hussle, Jill Scott, and Erykah Badu. The series’ music is composed by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad.

Reasonable Doubt, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 27, Hulu