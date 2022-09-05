‘Reasonable Doubt’ Creator Previews Hulu’s New Steamy Legal Drama

“I can’t help you if I’m dead!” So argues Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a brilliant, ethically flexible L.A. defense attorney who’s tied up and threatened by an unknown assailant in the opening scene of the steamy legal drama, Reasonable Doubt, exec produced by Kerry Washington.

An unseen gunshot cues a flashback to six months earlier, as Jax juggles cases, a fraying marriage, motherhood, and sexual temptations.

“Who has Jax, and what did she do to get into that situation?” asks show creator Raamla Mohamed. The list of suspects won’t stop at former and current clients (Michael Ealy and Sean Patrick Thomas).

“There are a lot of options!”

Reasonable Doubt, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 27, Hulu

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Fall Preview issue. For more first looks at fall’s new shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.