‘Cobra Kai’ EP Previews Terry Silver’s ‘Scary’ Season 5 Valley Takeover

Cobra Kai is getting ready to kick some butt in Season 5 but before the story of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) continues, executive producer Josh Heald is filling us in on what to expect.

“Things are scary in the Valley,” Heald warns. “Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has reached the dream that he set out to achieve way back in 1985 at the All Valley Tournament when he said he was going to win and open up a Cobra Kai dojo on every corner.” With the bad guy’s domination in the Valley on the rise, things look bleaker and bleaker for Daniel, Johnny, and the people they love and care about.

“You’re seeing this guy who’s dangerous and who has unlimited funds, who has the darkest form of karate at his fingertips spreading like a virus.” In order to try and reign it all in, Daniel has enlisted the help of Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) who is more than game to take on the all-powerful karate villain.

“That’s kind of the big jumping-off point,” Heald teases. As for Daniel’s former foe, Johnny, he’s setting off on a journey of his own outside of the Valley. Viewers will recall that he planned to go after protege Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) after the boy ran off to Mexico to find his biological father. Meanwhile, Johnny’s recruiting his son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) to aid in the search, unbeknownst to the teen.

“It usually comes down to Johnny and Daniel,” Heald says of the show’s focus. “There’s a lot that’s unsettled at the top of Season 5, and that’s the feeling we step into right away.” See how it all unfolds when Cobra Kai Season 5 arrives on Netflix this September.

Cobra Kai, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, September 9, Netflix