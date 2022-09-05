‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Leans Into ‘What Happens When the War Seems Over’

Cobra Kai, the popular series that extended the Karate Kid franchise returns after the dojo crew of villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) shockingly won the All Valley Tournament. Is all lost?

“In Season 5, we lean into what happens when the war seems over,” says exec producer Josh Heald. Here are three storylines ready to strike:

Silver plans to bring his violent “No Mercy” teachings to other schools. Could villain Mike Barnes’ (Sean Kanan) return be to help? Daniel (Ralph Macchio) has his own weapon in baddie turned ally Chozen (Yuji Okumoto). Says Heald, “Chozen’s journey will be thrilling to watch.”

Newly reconciled Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and teen son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) head to Mexico to retrieve Robby’s karate rival Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), who is seeking his allegedly nefarious biological father. Heald says to expect “a journey of discovery for good, bad or ugly in terms of what Miguel might find.”

Silver’s partner in crime, sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), was last seen being carted off to prison. “Kreese is the Darth Vader of our universe,” adds Heald. Is it safe to say he’ll be back? As they say in the dojo, “Hai!”

Cobra Kai, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, September 9, Netflix



This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Fall Preview issue. For more first looks at fall’s new shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.