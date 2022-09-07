‘Tulsa King’ Trailer: Sylvester Stallone Builds a New Crew in Oklahoma (VIDEO)

“Give me a couple years, I’m going to own this city,” Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) declares in the teaser trailer for Tulsa King.

Taylor Sheridan’s newest series premieres with two episodes on November 13 on Paramount+. The streaming service released a new look at what to expect as Dwight is exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after spending 25 years in prison. “I’ve been asked if what I did was worth 25 years. Now I’m going to see if it was,” Dwight says in the video. Well, that exile, leading him to realize his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, certainly should affect that.

The trailer, which you can watch above, shows him building his new crew from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Martin Starr, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. It was created by Sheridan, who executive produces with Terence Winter (who also serves as showrunner and writer), Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.

See Also 'Tulsa King': Sylvester Stallone Is Ready to Rule in Oklahoma Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter follows a New York City mobster in exile.

Paramount Network will host a linear airing of the first two episodes on Sunday, November 20, following a new episode of Yellowstone. All remaining episodes will be available to stream Sundays exclusively on Paramount+.

Tulsa King is the latest addition to Sheridan’s Paramount+ slate, which includes 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and the upcoming 1923, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.

Tulsa King, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 13, Paramount+