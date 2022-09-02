Q’orianka Kilcher Returns to ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 5

Q’orianka Kilcher, who plays the enterprising attorney Angela Blue Thunder in Yellowstone, is set to return to the series in Season 5.

She last appeared in the hit Paramount drama back in the Season 3 finale, “The World Is Purple,” so fans who missed the ambitious character in Season 4 will be happy to hear she is back for more.

The actress recently suffered a hit to her reputation when she was charged with workers’ comp fraud, but she quickly turned herself into authorities and is eagerly awaiting her hearing on September 7. A source close to her told People that she is looking forward to getting the truth out:

“This is an incredibly stressful time for her but she hopes that this case can in some way shed light on the difficulty that actors, especially minority women, across the industry experience when injured on set, since at the end of the day, their bodies are their source of work. Without being able to use them to their fullest extent, especially for physically taxing roles like those afforded to women of indigenous descent in Hollywood, many actors are put in a position where they can no longer support themselves and their families.”

Kilcher has also starred in Sons of Anarchy, The Alienist, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, The New World, and in the 2022 film, Dog. Next up she is set to star in Yesteryear, a feature she co-wrote and is producing.

Yellowstone is co-created by John Linson and Taylor Sheridan. It stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser. The new season premieres November 13.

Yellowstone, Seasons 1–4, Streaming Now, Peacock; Season 5, Premieres November 13, Paramount Network