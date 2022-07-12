‘Yellowstone’ Actress Q’Orianka Kilcher Charged With Workers’ Comp Fraud

Q’Orianka Kilcher, who played Angela Blue Thunder on the hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone, has been charged with two felony counts of workers’ compensation fraud.

According to the California Department of Insurance, Kilcher illegally collected nearly $97,000 in disability benefits. As reported by Deadline, The Alienist alum claimed to have injured her neck and shoulder while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold, resulting in her not being able to work and having to turn down roles. However, the state’s investigation found that Kilcher had accepted work as an actress on Yellowstone from July-October 2019.

Kilcher’s attorney, Michael Becker, told the Associated Press that his client plans to “vigorously defend herself and asks that she be afforded the presumption of innocence both in and outside the courthouse.”

Becker added, “Third-party doctors verified her injury and entitlement to benefits. Ms. Kilcher was at all times candid with her doctors and treatment providers… and she never intentionally accepted benefits that she did not believe she was entitled to.”

Kilcher starred in four episodes of Yellowstone that streamed on Paramount+ in 2020. Her previous roles include Pocahontas in Terrence Malick’s 2005 film The New World, Princess Ka’iulani in the 2009 biographical drama film of the same name, and Mary Palmer in the TNT period drama The Alienist. She most recently appeared in the 2022 film Dog alongside Channing Tatum.

The actress turned herself in to the authorities and was arraigned on May 27, 2022. Her court date is slated for August 7, 2022.

