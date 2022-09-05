Recipe for Murder, Office Comedy, Athletes on the Edge, CW Farewells

If TV is your favorite Labor Day activity, you’re in luck. Among the many new offerings: Acorn serves up a delectable light mystery, Comedy Central presents a comedy film from one of The Office’s top producers (and actors), National Geographic takes you to the edge with adventure athletes, and The CW closes the door on two of its series.

AcornTV

Recipes for Love and Murder

Series Premiere

Some of this streamer’s light mysteries are such fluff they float away while you’re watching. This South African series is for the most part a cut above, and is guaranteed to make the mouth water as we’re introduced to Tannie “Auntie” Maria (Outlander and Orphan Black’s excellent Maria Doyle Kennedy), the Julia Child of her rural Karoo community. Her recipes are sumptuous, and yet the struggling local newspaper cancels her column, assigning her to a new gig as an advice columnist—which puts Maria in the middle of domestic intrigue that leads to murder. Her correspondents, including a wife yearning to escape an abusive marriage, speak directly to the camera as their letters are read, adding an emotional urgency to the shenanigans as Maria and ambitious reporter Jessie (Kylie Fisher) play amateur detective.

Out of Office

Movie Premiere 8/7c

Former The Office showrunner and actor Paul Lieberstein tells a different sort of workplace story—this one largely unfolding on Zoom—in a comedy film about Eliza (Milana Vayntrub), a free spirit who’s seemingly unable to keep a job until she starts working for “the third largest outsourcing company for in-website help chats.” (Suddenly Dunder Mifflin doesn’t sound so bad.) As she joins the management team’s online meetings, Eliza gets drawn into the marital meltdowns of her distracted boss (Ken Jeong) and his angrily unhappy wife (Leslie Jones)-who’ve apparently never learned how to mute. Bratty Eliza’s meddling in his and other co-workers’ lives invariably backfire, leaving you wondering when work ever gets done. Office is offbeat to a fault, but there’s an amusing subplot involving coq au vin, and the strong supporting cast includes Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah and, as Eliza’s parents, Jason Alexander and SNL’s Cheri Oteri.

Courtesy Justine Dupont)

Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin

Series Premiere 9:30/8:30c

Oscar-winning director/producers Jimmy Chin and E. Chai Vasarhelyi (Free Solo) present a visually thrilling docuseries about the physical and mental challenges faced by extreme athletes who push the limits of climbing, freestyle skiing, kayaking, surfing and more. The opening episode reunites Chin with Free Solo’s Alex Honnold, seen preparing for his epic climb by training in the High Atlas mountains of Morocco. Followed by a second episode, featuring freestyle skier Angel Collison. (The series moves to its regular time period Tuesday at 10/9c, and all episodes will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting Wednesday.)

The CW

Roswell, New Mexico

Series Finale 8/7c

After four seasons, this reboot of the alien sci-fi action series abruptly ends its run as part of a larger purge of low-rated CW dramas in advance of the network’s sale to Nexstar Media Group. Another casualty: the thriller In the Dark (9/8c), also wrapping after four seasons.

Inside Monday TV: