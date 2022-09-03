‘Cornered’: Terry Crews Gets Candid About His Favorite Activities (VIDEO)

The cast of Tales of the Walking Dead may have had to be careful about what they said before their episodes aired, but star Terry Crews was very open when he stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con and answered some questions about himself, including what he’d be doing if he wasn’t an actor, how he relaxes, what he’s watching now, and more.

If Crews wasn’t acting, he’d still be in the industry — and in the same genre as his latest show — but in a different way. “I would be a special effects artist,” he reveals. “I would be working on zombies, monsters, space ships, anything sci-fi/horror related.”

When it comes to relaxing, he works out. “I have so much energy, I have to work out an hour and a half to two hours a day just to get to normal. I have to burn it off before I get going and then I am very, very relaxed,” he explains. That’s also his favorite activity, along with sex, he reveals. “That’s why I have five children.”

And while fans have been watching him on shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, America’s Got Talent, and now Tales of the Walking Dead, he’s been tuning in to Stranger Things as well as the NBC competition show. “I watch myself,” he admits with a laugh. “Anything I’m in, I’m watching.” And the reason for that goes back to his football days.

See Crews’ full “Cornered” interview above to find out more, including his favorite thing to eat or prepare, the qualities he admires in others and finds most important in himself, and if he’d rather stay at home or go to a party.

