Jason Bateman to Join Taron Egerton in Upcoming Netflix Thriller ‘Carry On’

Jason Bateman is continuing in the dark thriller genre as the Ozark star is reportedly set to star opposite Taron Egerton (Black Bird) in the upcoming Netflix film Carry On.

According to Deadline, Bateman is in negotiations to star in the action thriller, which comes from Steven Spielberg‘s Amblin Entertainment and is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Black Adam). The screenplay was penned by TJ Fixman and Michael Green, with Dylan Clark on board as producer. It is the first project to come out of the Amblin/Netflix deal made in June 2021.

The film is said to revolve around Ethan Kopek (Egerton), a young TSA agent who a mysterious traveler blackmails to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. According to Deadline sources, Bateman is expected to play the mysterious traveler, though Netflix has yet to confirm this news.

Bateman already has strong connections to Netflix, having starred in the streamer’s revival of the cult favorite sitcom Arrested Development and the Emmy-nominated series Ozark. The Game Night actor played Marty Byrde in the crime drama, a role which earned him best actor nominations at the Golden Globes and the Emmys — he also won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing in 2019 for his directing of the series.

More recently, Bateman wrapped up production on an untitled Prime Video film about Nike’s pursuit of Michael Jordan in the 1980s. He also serves as an executive producer on the upcoming Netflix project Florida Man, about an ex-cop who is sent back to his home state of Florida to solve a case and is the co-creator of the upcoming Peacock comedy thriller Based on a True Story.

