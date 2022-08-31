‘Derry Girls’ Final Season Gets Premiere Date on Netflix

Derry Girls, an utterly charming show about a group of teenage girls growing up during the late ’90s when Northern Ireland was in the final days of a 30-year conflict known as the Troubles, comes to an end this fall on Netflix.

The show stars Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her pals Clare (Nicola Coughlan) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), and Michelle’s cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) as they navigate the horrors and hilarity of life at Catholic school.

The final season has already aired in Ireland and the UK, but the rest of us have been waiting with bated breath for it to arrive on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix made the official announcement on Twitter, letting us all know where to be on October 7 when it finally hits the streamer.

It’s going to be so hard to say goodbye… The final season of our beloved Derry Girls arrives October 7 on Netflix (outside The UK & Ireland). pic.twitter.com/GiaZ6Rm1yR — Netflix (@netflix) August 31, 2022

The show has an impeccable 99 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the most critically acclaimed TV shows in recent history.

With such success, many wondered why it was only being given three seasons, but showrunner Lisa McGee — whose experience growing up in Northern Ireland is what the show is based on — noted that she had always envisioned it as a three-season run.

“It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry Girls is a coming-of-age story following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase — which was a small, magical window of time.”

If you’ve been dodging spoilers on the internet from those lucky enough to have already watched it fret no more, you will soon be able to see how the series ends.

