‘Derry Girls’ Upcoming Season 3 Will Be the Show’s Last (PHOTO)

Derry Girls will say goodbye after its upcoming third and final season, creator and writer Lisa McGee announced.

The half-hour Channel 4 comedy which streams on Netflix stateside first debuted in 2018 and follows Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) and her pals Clare (Nicola Coughlan) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), and Michelle’s cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) as they experience their teen years in 1990s Northern Ireland amid the Troubles.

And while change may be coming to their town, the high school hardships Erin and her friends face are relentless, making for some fantastic comedic moments. Taking to Twitter to share the news, McGee began her statement by saying, “It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series.”

“Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a more hopeful phase – which was a small, magical window of time,” she added.

While McGee went on to thank the people of Northern Ireland as well as the cast, crew, and team behind the show, she also shared that it “is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.”

And while this may be the end for Derry Girls, McGee is still giving fans hope they haven’t seen the last of these characters. “Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guide someday,” she mused, “but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

See McGee’s full statement, above, and catch up on Derry Girls by streaming Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix.

Derry Girls, Season 3, TBA, Netflix