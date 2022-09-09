‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Teases ‘Sexual Politics’ of Season 2

After an award-winning first season set at a ritzy Hawaiian resort, the distinctive anthology The White Lotus relocates to Sicily, where the (fictional) hotel chain changes up more than the clientele.

“It’s a different vibe,” says creator Mike White. “The last one was focused on the guests versus the employees — who has the money, who has the power. This one is more about sexual politics, with elements of a bedroom farce where people are sneaking in and out of hotel rooms.”

Another strong ensemble checks in. The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli plays an Italian American exploring his roots with his dad (F. Murray Abraham) and son (Adam DiMarco), and Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) is a wife whose holiday with her husband (Will Sharpe) and friends (Sanditon’s Theo James and Meghann Fahy) triggers “that comparative anxiety you get when vacationing with another couple,” White says. “Like, ‘Do they have a better relationship? Are we the fun ones?’” Also, Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) is a British expat vacationing with his nephew and friends.

Wisely, White booked Jennifer Coolidge to reprise her memorable role as insecure weirdo Tanya McQuoid, who is still with Greg (Jon Gries), the ailing fella she fell for on Maui. This time, she’s brought an assistant (Haley Lu Richardson), a young woman ready for a fun fling but “saddled with having to do Tanya’s bidding.”

At the center of it all is hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), for whom hospitality is a four-letter word. Says White: “She’s a straight-up, battle-ax bitch.”

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere, October, HBO

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.