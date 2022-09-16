“Hondo is being Hondo, but in jungles, rivers, even encountering elephants,” teases S.W.A.T. executive producer Andrew Dettmann of brave team leader Hondo Harrelson’s (Shemar Moore) action-packed adventures in the back-to-back opening episodes of Season 6.

Hondo, gutsy family man Deacon Kay (Jay Harrington), and tough Victor Tan (David Lim) go overseas to Thailand (shot on location!) for a joint training exercise with Thai S.W.A.T. In Bangkok, they’re schooled on spectacular new strategies — like a climbing method using bamboo poles to quickly scale buildings.

Later, Hondo and his pregnant girlfriend Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes) head north to Chiang Mai for a babymoon with his old military friend Joe (Sean Maguire, Once Upon a Time), who works for the U.N. drug interdiction program.

“It spirals into a dangerous situation [with the drug trade],” Dettmann reveals. With Nichelle safely out of the action, the guys will get help from their new buddies in Bangkok’s S.W.A.T. and the reliable Deacon and Tan.

S.W.A.T., Season 6 Premiere, Friday, October 7, 8/7c, CBS

