‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Premiere First Look: Upstead in Action (PHOTO)

This might be one of the last times we see partners and spouses Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) working together, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at just that from the Chicago P.D. Season 10 premiere.

In the photo, which you can check out in full below, Halstead and Upton both have their guns out — and there are bullet holes in the windows and door next to them — alongside other officers. The premiere, “Let It Bleed,” will see Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) still reeling from the death of his informant, Anna, as he faces a new threat trying to keep the neighborhood clean. Meanwhile, new wrinkles develop in Upton, Halstead, and Voight’s dynamic — remember the two detectives were the ones forced to shoot Anna when she turned on the sergeant in the Season 9 finale — and the team gets a new chief.

Intelligence will be undergoing a major change in Season 10, with Soffer exiting in the fall. “I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” he said in a statement. “To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Following the announcement, Spiridakos shared a photo of the two of them on set together. “I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever”

See Also 9 Burning Questions for One Chicago Next Season Some characters' lives were left hanging in the balance, while a couple relationships may be rekindled.

Now all we can do is wait to see what this means for Upton once Halstead exits (and depending on how he does). Which member of Intelligence will we see as her partner and the one alongside her in situations like the one pictured above? Even if we no longer will be seeing the detectives alongside each other in the field as they are here, will they still be together when she’s off-shift (assuming Halstead isn’t killed off)?

Chicago P.D., Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 10/9c, NBC