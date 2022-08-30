‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Reacts to Jesse Lee Soffer Exit

The news is out about Jesse Lee Soffer (Detective Jay Halstead) leaving Chicago P.D. in the upcoming 10th season. And that has some Team Upstead fans sad — including Soffer’s onscreen wife, Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton.

Spiridakos took to Instagram on August 30 to react to her TV husband’s exit, writing: “I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best. Thank you for your kindness, your guidance, and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Spiridakos (@spiridakos)

Hailey and Jay came together romantically in Season 8, and eventually eloped to the courthouse on Season 9. The pairing was so beloved among fans that the hashtag #UpsteadForever quickly became popular. Soffer has been a series regular since 2014, so only time will tell how they navigate Halstead’s exit. A dramatic death scene is always good for ratings, but it seals the deal on possible guest appearances and closes the door on Upstead for good.

The actor is currently filming Season 10, and so far there’s been no word on exactly when his departure will come, but speculation places his final episode at some time this fall.

See Also 9 Burning Questions for One Chicago Next Season Some characters' lives were left hanging in the balance, while a couple relationships may be rekindled.

On his exit, Soffer told Variety:

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew. To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Chicago P.D., Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 10/9c, NBC