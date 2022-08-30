‘Black Lightning’ Actress Charlbi Dean Dies at 32

Black Lightning actress Charlbi Dean has died. The South African model and performer was 32 years old.

Dean died on Monday, August 29 following a sudden and unexpected illness while in New York City, according to Deadline. A Palme d’Or-winning performer for her breakout role in Triangle of Sadness, which was Dean’s most recent onscreen credit.

She memorably played Syonide in The CW‘s Black Lightning appearing across nine episodes of the superhero series. Her other TV roles included a part on CBS’s former hit Elementary in which she appeared alongside stars Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu.

The actress’s final role in Triangle of Sadness saw her acting alongside stars such as Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson. The comedy follows the events that unfold when a cruise for the super-rich sinks and leaves the survivors stranded on an island.

Other credits include titles such as Porthole and An Interview With God. Born in Cape Town, Dean began modeling at a young age and got her start in the 2010 South African comedy Spud. The project starring John Cleese and Troye Sivan hailed from writer-director Donovan Marsh. She went on to appear in the follow-up Spud 2: The Madness Continues in 2013.