What’s Coming to Prime Video in September 2022

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

It’s a big month for Prime Video and Amazon Freevee which are both gearing up for an exciting September of releases.

The biggest premiere is the long-awaited The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debut which kicks off an unseen chapter in Tolkien’s Middle-earth. And if horror is your thing, don’t miss Naomi Watts in the buzzy film Goodnight Mommy in which she stars alongside The Boys‘ Cameron Crovetti and his real-life twin brother and former Big Little Lies costar Nicholas Crovetti.

Other titles to look out for include Jungle, Flight/Risk, and more. Below, see the full list of offerings heading to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

September 1

American Ninja Warrior S12-S13

Friday Night Lights S1-S5

Texicanas

WAGS Miami S1-S2

21 Grams

23:59

A Family Thing

The Adjustment Bureau

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across The 8th Dimension

American Beauty

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: Annihilation

An American Werewolf in London

Apartment 143

Autumn in New York

Bad Influence

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows

The Blair Witch Project

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

The Clan

Cold Creek Manor

Crazy Heart

The Descent

The Dilemma

Dust 2 Glory

Employee of the Month

Europa Report

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Failure to Launch

Fight Club

Frontera

The Ghosts and the Darkness

Gorky Park

Hard Eight

He Got Game

Heartburn

Here Comes the Devil

How to Train Your Dragon

I Saw the Devil

I’m Still Here

In Time

Instructions Not Included

Intersection

Jason’s Lyric

Juan of the Dead

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Let the Right One In

The Lifeguard

Love Stroy

Loving Pablo

Mandrill

The Mod Squad

Moonlight & Valentino

Mother!

The Motorcycle Diaries

Mr. Baseball

My Beautiful Laundrette

Night Falls on Manhattan

Open Water

The Out-of-Towners

The Package

Pulse

The Recruit

Reign of Fire

Rescue Dawn

Rings

Role Models

Role Models Unrated

Ronaldo

Rookie of the Year

Roxanne

The Sacrament

Save The Last Dance

Shattered

The Silence of the Lambs

Sin Nombre

Skyfall

Staying Alive

Superstar

Support Your Local Sheriff

The Transporter

Trollhunter

Uncommon Valor

The Usual Suspects

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Vicky Christina Barcelona

Wanted

War of the Worlds

Weekend at Bernie’s

We’re Not Angels

Wild Bill

The Young Victoria

Yours, Mine & Ours

September 2

*The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video Original)

September 7

He Is a Psychometric

Prison Playbook

Reply 1988

Reply 1994

Search: WWW

Signal

The Crowned Clown

September 9

Aline

*Flight/Risk (Prime Video Original)

September 15

*Thursday Night Football (Prime Video Original)

September 16

Dog

Firebird

*Goodnight Mommy (Prime Video Original)

The Outfit

September 19

Heatwave

September 21

*Prisma (Prime Video Original)

September 23

*September Mornings S2 (Prime Video Original)

Firestarter

Memory

September 27

Our Idiot Brother

September 30

*Jungle (Prime Video Original)

*Un Extrano Enemigo S2 (Prime Video Original)

Ambulance

*My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Prime Video Original)

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

September 1

The Suze Orman Show

Murder, She Wrote

Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For

Banacek S1-S2

Model of the Runway S1-S2

The Rockford Files S1-S6

1917

All About My Mother

Annie

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Broken Embraces

Can’t Hardly Wait

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cowboys & Aliens

Criminal

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada

Fried Greed Tomatoes

God’s Not Dead

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Hidden Figures

Kindergarten Cop 2

Leatherheads

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea’s Family Reunion

See Also What’s Coming to Prime Video in August 2022 'A League of Their Own,' 'The Outlaws,' and more arrive on the streamer this month.

Matador

Match Point

Pain and Glory

Silence

Stop-Loss

The Bone Collector

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

The Longest Ride

There’s Something About Mary

Volver

Where’s the Money

Whiplash

September 11

How to Train Your Dragon 2