What’s Coming to Prime Video in September 2022
It’s a big month for Prime Video and Amazon Freevee which are both gearing up for an exciting September of releases.
The biggest premiere is the long-awaited The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debut which kicks off an unseen chapter in Tolkien’s Middle-earth. And if horror is your thing, don’t miss Naomi Watts in the buzzy film Goodnight Mommy in which she stars alongside The Boys‘ Cameron Crovetti and his real-life twin brother and former Big Little Lies costar Nicholas Crovetti.
Other titles to look out for include Jungle, Flight/Risk, and more. Below, see the full list of offerings heading to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
September 1
American Ninja Warrior S12-S13
Friday Night Lights S1-S5
Texicanas
WAGS Miami S1-S2
21 Grams
23:59
A Family Thing
The Adjustment Bureau
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across The 8th Dimension
American Beauty
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: Annihilation
An American Werewolf in London
Apartment 143
Autumn in New York
Bad Influence
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Sunday
Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows
The Blair Witch Project
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
The Clan
Cold Creek Manor
Crazy Heart
The Descent
The Dilemma
Dust 2 Glory
Employee of the Month
Europa Report
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Failure to Launch
Fight Club
Frontera
The Ghosts and the Darkness
Gorky Park
Hard Eight
He Got Game
Heartburn
Here Comes the Devil
How to Train Your Dragon
I Saw the Devil
I’m Still Here
In Time
Instructions Not Included
Intersection
Jason’s Lyric
Juan of the Dead
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Let the Right One In
The Lifeguard
Love Stroy
Loving Pablo
Mandrill
The Mod Squad
Moonlight & Valentino
Mother!
The Motorcycle Diaries
Mr. Baseball
My Beautiful Laundrette
Night Falls on Manhattan
Open Water
The Out-of-Towners
The Package
Pulse
The Recruit
Reign of Fire
Rescue Dawn
Rings
Role Models
Role Models Unrated
Ronaldo
Rookie of the Year
Roxanne
The Sacrament
Save The Last Dance
Shattered
The Silence of the Lambs
Sin Nombre
Skyfall
Staying Alive
Superstar
Support Your Local Sheriff
The Transporter
Trollhunter
Uncommon Valor
The Usual Suspects
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Vicky Christina Barcelona
Wanted
War of the Worlds
Weekend at Bernie’s
We’re Not Angels
Wild Bill
The Young Victoria
Yours, Mine & Ours
September 2
*The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video Original)
September 7
He Is a Psychometric
Prison Playbook
Reply 1988
Reply 1994
Search: WWW
Signal
The Crowned Clown
September 9
Aline
*Flight/Risk (Prime Video Original)
September 15
*Thursday Night Football (Prime Video Original)
September 16
Dog
Firebird
*Goodnight Mommy (Prime Video Original)
The Outfit
September 19
Heatwave
September 21
*Prisma (Prime Video Original)
September 23
*September Mornings S2 (Prime Video Original)
Firestarter
Memory
September 27
Our Idiot Brother
September 30
*Jungle (Prime Video Original)
*Un Extrano Enemigo S2 (Prime Video Original)
Ambulance
*My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Prime Video Original)
Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
September 1
The Suze Orman Show
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For
Banacek S1-S2
Model of the Runway S1-S2
The Rockford Files S1-S6
1917
All About My Mother
Annie
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Broken Embraces
Can’t Hardly Wait
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cowboys & Aliens
Criminal
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada
Fried Greed Tomatoes
God’s Not Dead
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Hidden Figures
Kindergarten Cop 2
Leatherheads
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea’s Family Reunion
Matador
Match Point
Pain and Glory
Silence
Stop-Loss
The Bone Collector
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
The Longest Ride
There’s Something About Mary
Volver
Where’s the Money
Whiplash
September 11
How to Train Your Dragon 2