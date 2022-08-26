‘Floribama Shore’ Canceled After 4 Seasons, Future Being Evaluated

So much for “puke, rally, repeat” because the MTV reality series Floribama Shore won’t be returning for a fifth season.

According to Deadline, the future of the series is being evaluated. Initially, cast members Aimee Hall, Candace Rice, Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Nilsa Prowant, Gus Smyrnios, and Kirk Medas lived together in a house on the Florida panhandle, but in recent seasons, due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming relocated to Missoula, Montana and Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

The series has been filled with all sorts of drama, and that drama continued off the show on Fear Factor in a grotesque competition against members of Jersey Shore.

There will be one person who won’t be too sad about the cancellation of this educational program, and that’s the mayor of Panama City Beach, Mike Thomas who, after the cast moved from PCB to St. Petersburg, Florida was quoted as saying “I’m glad they’re gone. I hope they stay gone.”

The cast had a lot of controversy in Panama City Beach, with excessive drinking in bars and rowdy conduct. Cast member Aimee Hall was arrested and charged with battery after she hit a woman at a bar called Ms. Newby’s. I guess that’s where their “puke, rally, repeat” tagline comes from.

495 Productions Founder & CEO Sally Salsano and Drew Tappon served as Executive Producers for MTV Floribama Shore. Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French served as executive producers for MTV. We will update you, readers, if there is any additional news about the return of your favorite shore-ers.