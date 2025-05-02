‘Floribama Shore’ Star Kirk Medas ‘On Ventilator’ in ICU Amid ‘Severe’ Illness

Floribama Shore cast members are asking for “prayers” as Kirk Medas is fighting for his life on a ventilator in the ICU.

According to his castmates Nilsa Prowant and Aimee Elizabeth Hall, Medas was diagnosed with necrotizing pancreatitis and was hospitalized in intensive care on April 18. His family set up a GoFundMe, noting Medas is “sedated” and “has no medical insurance.”

Per the Cleveland Clinic, “Necrotizing pancreatitis is a complication of acute pancreatitis in which part of your pancreas dies. This can happen when pancreatitis is very severe. Pancreatitis is inflammation and swelling in your pancreas, usually in response to an injury or toxins. Severe inflammation can stop the blood flow to your pancreas tissues (ischemia), causing tissue death (necrosis).”

“He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious,” Hall wrote on Instagram on May 1. “Nilsa has been flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side, and I’ve been lucky enough to stay connected through FaceTime with his roommates and close friends who’ve been keeping us updated daily.”

Prowant added, “He is sedated and this could take some time to heal. We are praying that he has a full recovery but this process could take some time. I did fly down there and see him… It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“Watching someone you love go through something so painful and uncertain is heartbreaking, but your messages, prayers, and kind words have truly lifted us in this dark time,” Prowant continued.

Medas appeared in 25 episodes of the MTV reality show Floribama Shore from 2017 to 2020, starring alongside Hall, Prowant, Gus Smyrnios, Jeremiah Buoni, Candace Rice, Codi Butts, and Kortni Gilson. The series, a spinoff of Jersey Shore, was indefinitely shelved in 2022.

Following his time on Floribama Shore, Medas appeared in episodes of Fear Factor and Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out. In recent months, he’s been sharing his fitness and spiritual journey on Instagram.