‘Walking Dead’ Final Episodes: New Promo Teases Survivors’ Fight for Their Home (VIDEO)

After 12 years and 169 episodes, The Walking Dead is leading up to the final fight the survivors will face together. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the new promo (with new footage!) and key art for the eight episodes of Season 11C.

“Do you think people are born brave, or do they become it?” Eugene (Josh McDermitt) asks in the new video, which shows the survivors fighting walkers and the Commonwealth. “We are going to take back our home, and make it right,” Maggie (Lauren Cohan) says. Carol (Melissa McBride) knows “this isn’t going to be easy,” but as Daryl (Norman Reedus) points out, “When is it ever?”

See Also 'The Walking Dead' Stars Promise 'Savage' & 'Uplifting' Final Episodes Michael James Shaw, Cailey Fleming, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, Norman Reedus, and Lauren Ridloff prepare to say goodbye at their final Comic-Con.

Watch the video above for a glimpse of what to expect in the final episodes, then scroll down to check out the new art, showing the survivors — Cassady McClincy as Lydia, Nadia Hilker as Magna, Paola Lázaro as Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, McDermitt as Eugene, Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Cohan as Maggie, Reedus as Daryl, McBride as Carol, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel Stokes, Cailey Fleming as Judith, Cooper Andrews as Jerry, and Lauren Ridloff as Connie — armed and ready for their last fight.

The Walking Dead returns for its final eight episodes on Sunday, October 2 at 9/8c on AMC; the first two episodes of Season 11C will be available on AMC+ that night.

In these final episodes, the synopsis teases, “On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there’s no time to strategize for those on the road. It’s a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby [Josh Hamilton] can execute his revenge.

Inside the Commonwealth, Connie’s article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton’s corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won’t be an option either. What they’re about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well.

As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on…”

The Walking Dead, Season 11C Premiere, Sunday, October 2, 9/8c, AMC