Annie Murphy & Salma Hayek in Talks to Join ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6

Netflix‘s dystopian series Black Mirror continues to build its star-studded cast for the upcoming sixth season, with Salma Hayek (30 Rock) and Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) the latest stars in talks to join Charlie Brooker‘s anthology drama.

As reported by Variety, Hayek and Murphy are set to join a cast that already includes the likes of Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), and Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You). It comes after the recent news that Under the Banner of Heaven star Rory Culkin will appear in an episode of the sixth season.

There are currently no available details on what characters Hayek and Murphy would play or if they would even feature in the same episode. Black Mirror is an anthology series made up of self-contained episodes, each dealing with a dystopian future affected by some form of technology.

Hayek is set to star in Steven Soderbergh’s forthcoming film Magic Mike’s Last Dance and recently wrapped on Angelina Jolie’s new movie Without Blood. Her previous television work includes the NBC comedy series 30 Rock and the ABC comedy-drama Ugly Betty, the latter for which she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Most recently, she produced the Disney Star series, Santa Evita.

Murphy, meanwhile, is best known for playing Alexis Rose on the award-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek, which earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She also leads the AMC series Kevin Can F*** Himself and starred in the second season of Netflix’s Russian Doll.

Other stars set for Season 6 include Danny Ramirez (No Exit), Clara Rugaard (The Rising), Auden Thornton (This Is Us), and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts). More actors are expected to be announced.

Black Mirror, Season 6, TBA, Netflix