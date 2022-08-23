NKOTB’s Jonathan Knight Previews Season 2 of HGTV’s ‘Farmhouse Fixer’

When Jonathan Knight isn’t touring with New Kids on the Block, he’s taking it step by step (and brick by brick) renovating farmhouses. The boy bander’s passion for home improvement takes center stage on Farmhouse Fixer.

On the HGTV series, now in its sophomore season, Knight teams up with longtime friend and designer Kristina Crestin. Together, they restore and transform historic New England farmhouses into clients’ dream homes. We caught up with the duo to preview what’s ahead now that Farmhouse Fixer is no longer the new show on the block.

Having your own HGTV series brings its own fandom. Jon, have there been instances where people recognize you for Farmhouse Fixer rather than NKOTB?

Jonathan Knight: I’ve actually noticed it a lot lately. My brother and I were flying somewhere maybe a month ago, and the ticket agent met us. I thought she was going to say, “Hey, I know you from New Kids.” Instead, she goes, “Hey, you’re that guy from Farmhouse Fixer.” My brother looked at me and just started laughing. It has opened up a whole new fanbase.

Kristina, how much of a New Kids on the Block fan were you before meeting Jon?

Kristina Crestin: They were the first concert when I was 12, back when [Massachusetts’ Foxboro Stadium] was Schaefer Stadium. My grandfather was the absolute king because he managed to get tickets. He went on for years that he got me tickets.

Farmhouse Fixer took a few years to come to fruition. How does it feel to see the show catch on with viewers and enter a new season?

Jonathan: It has been great. I have been at it for six years now. I always knew a TV show was right for this. I thought it would be fun to showcase that part of my life because a lot of people really didn’t know about it. Then Kristina and I did the pilot four years ago. Now it’s amazing here in Season 2. It has been a blessing. I’m so glad people are enjoying the show.

How would you describe your dynamic and how it has evolved since the first season?

Kristina: In Season 1, we learned to be even more comfortable in being ourselves. I learned that my humor and playfulness can come up and that I can make fun of Jon being colorblind a little bit more. We had more fun later in the season when we really found our groove. I think this season was so much better, and it was great to jump back into having fun with it, which I’m hoping will translate on TV—that playfulness and building a connection.

What project or projects are you particularly excited for viewers to see?

Jonathan: I’m so proud of all of the episodes. There is so much diversity in what we did. We took a house off its foundation and moved it across the road. That was pretty epic. It was something I’d never done.

Kristina: There really is so much diversity. We did a commercial project. We did a house that has totally got to be haunted. But moving the house—that project came together on such a magical day. I got all teary. It’s just so good. I’m dying to show that to everyone.

Jonathan: Kristina did my last house, and I fell in love with it. She knows exactly what I want. I think we both love the same styles. It was just really easy doing that house, very seamless. I also didn’t want to know what she turned out because I wanted that element of surprise. I surely was surprised.

During the premiere, you help a young family with their property as they move cross-country, and Jon, you get a little emotional after the big reveal. You really build a bond with these clients.

Jonathan: I feel like [performing with] New Kids and doing this are very similar. I think that is why I love both jobs—because of the joy I can bring people. This couple bought a house sight unseen—it was just so cool. They put their trust in us. I get emotional with everyone—that’s how I am. That one was amazing, though.

Do you feel you’ve helped viewers look at farmhouses differently?

Kristina: We’re not trying to be a historically accurate show. We are here for our clients, and what our clients want is what we are after. What we’ve managed to do is projects done really well. Hopefully, it does appeal to people. At the same time, if someone is looking for an older home, we hope this helps them understand the level of thought that needs to go into it, the problems they might run into. Older homes take a lot more care and planning than just throwing in a simple kitchen. I’m hoping our show gets people to think about what is involved so they do it right.

Jonathan: Modern farmhouses are really huge right now. I love that style, but there is something about doing a farmhouse that has history and was actually used as a farmhouse.

Jon, have any of the other band members been tempted to purchase a farmhouse just to get you to work on it?

Jonathan: It comes up a lot. My brother [Jordan] is at my farm all the time. He loves it. He and his wife are like, “Maybe we’ll move up to a farm and redo it.” I know Danny’s [Wood] kids have asked me for years to come in and redo their bedroom. I always push it off because it’s something I don’t want to get involved in. If I screw it up, I’ll never hear the end of it!

