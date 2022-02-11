7 ‘Yellowjackets’ Characters to Watch Closely in Season 2

No matter which timeline we’re talking about — 1996, after the plane crash, or present day — Yellowjackets‘ first season has given us characters that we want to follow (even as there are some scenes that are hard to watch).

After all, both timelines left off with multiple cliffhangers in the Season 1 finale. In the present, Natalie (Juliette Lewis) was kidnapped, while Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is left wondering how much she may need to worry about a murder she committed. And it was strongly suggested that another survivor of the girls’ time in the wilderness as teens may very well pop up as an adult in Season 2.

Back after the plane crash, the death (Ella Purnell’s Jackie) that we knew would be coming at some point happened in the finale, and the way it came about has set up quite the emotional arc for her best friend Shauna (Sophie Nélisse). Then there’s whatever’s going on with Lottie (Courtney Eaton) after what happened with that bear.

