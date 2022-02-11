7 ‘Yellowjackets’ Characters to Watch Closely in Season 2

No matter which timeline we’re talking about — 1996, after the plane crash, or present day — Yellowjackets‘ first season has given us characters that we want to follow (even as there are some scenes that are hard to watch).

After all, both timelines left off with multiple cliffhangers in the Season 1 finale. In the present, Natalie (Juliette Lewis) was kidnapped, while Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is left wondering how much she may need to worry about a murder she committed. And it was strongly suggested that another survivor of the girls’ time in the wilderness as teens may very well pop up as an adult in Season 2.

Back after the plane crash, the death (Ella Purnell’s Jackie) that we knew would be coming at some point happened in the finale, and the way it came about has set up quite the emotional arc for her best friend Shauna (Sophie Nélisse). Then there’s whatever’s going on with Lottie (Courtney Eaton) after what happened with that bear.

Scroll down to take a look at seven characters we’re going to be watching closely going forward.

Teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse)

As Season 1 ended, the teen realized too late the fate that befell Jackie following the girls’ fight. Jackie spent the night outside the cabin and froze to death, and whether you believe the sequence in which she did go inside was Shauna’s dream or some sort of afterlife, her death is going to greatly affect Shauna going forward. Who is Shauna in the immediate aftermath, especially considering she was just starting to stand on her own without her best friend prior to and during the fight? Plus, there’s the question everyone wants answered: What happens with her pregnancy?

Adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey)

Where to start? There’s the fact that she killed Adam (Peter Gadiot), with whom she was having an affair, thinking he was the one blackmailing the Yellowjackets … only to discover it was her husband, Jeff (Warren Kole). As Season 1 ended, the news reported on Adam’s disappearance, suggesting some sort of investigation could come to their doorstep (though we have to note that co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco did say they don’t want to “tip the show into a detective story”). Then there’s the fallout of all of that for her and Jeff’s marriage, plus continuing to keep secret what happened in the wilderness following the plane crash and the fact that Natalie was kidnapped. How will she be handling all of that?

Teen Lottie (Courtney Eaton)

When we last saw Lottie (whom we suspect we’ll be meeting as an adult), she was sacrificing the heart of a bear with Van (Liv Hewson) and Misty (Samantha Hanratty) by her side. Not only does that tie directly into what’s going on in the present day (it looks like her cult kidnapped Nat), but something seems to be going on with her as a teen. Why did the bear let Lottie kill it? Who might join Van and Misty in following her lead as a result?

Adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis)

Natalie was in a very dark place, holding a shotgun under her chin, when unknown assailants grabbed her from her motel room … just as Suzie (Colleen Wheeler) left her a voicemail about being followed and asking who Lottie is. Why do these people want Natalie? How will what happens next change her? And what might we learn about her time in the wilderness as a direct result of her captivity?

Adult Taissa (Tawny Cypress)

The good news: Taissa won the election! The bad news: It looks like she sacrificed the family dog in order to do so. As the result came in, her wife, Simone (Rukiya Bernard), stumbled across a hidden room in the basement of their house, and inside was a sacrificial altar, the setup of which included the Yellowjackets symbol from the wilderness. What exactly is going on with Taissa and her dark side? What will the truth being uncovered mean for her marriage? And will there be another sacrifice in her future?

Teen Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown)

One of the most interesting parts of Yellowjackets is watching what happened to the girls in the wilderness to draw a direct line to who they are as adults, and that means we’ll be watching Teen Taissa very closely to see what leads to that darker side and makes her someone who could sacrifice the family pet.

Jeff (Warren Kole)

No, we don’t just mean for another memorable line like “There’s no book club?!” Now that Shauna knows he knows everything about her past (since he read her journals) and the truth is out about the affair, blackmail, and murder, what does that mean for their marriage? How might a possible investigation affect him? Remember, he volunteered to go to the police and claim responsibility for Adam’s murder before the women cleaned it up.

