Amy Ryan Joins Colin Farrell & Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Apple’s ‘Sugar’

Only Murders in the Building star Amy Ryan has been cast opposite Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Apple TV+‘s upcoming drama series Sugar.

As reported by Deadline, Ryan will join the Apple Studios drama, which was created by Mark Protosevich (I Am Legend). While details surrounding the show’s plot and characters are being kept tight-lipped, Deadline reports that the story takes place in Los Angeles and will be a contemporary take on the private detective story.

Sugar will be directed by Academy Award-nominee Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes) who executive produces the project alongside Farrell, Simon Kinberg (The Martian), Audrey Chon (The Twilight Zone), Scott Greenberg (The Guilty), and Chip Vucellich (American Horror Story).

Ryan is a prolific film and TV actress, perhaps best known for her roles as Beadie Russell on HBO’s The Wire, Holly Flax on NBC’s The Office, and Adele Brousse on HBO’s In Treatment. She is also a former Academy Award nominee for her performance as Helene McCready in the 2007 film Gone Baby Gone. She is currently a series regular on Hulu’s mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building, starring alongside Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez.

Sugar marks the second series at Apple for Kinberg and Genre Films. The same company is also behind the sci-fi drama Invasion, about an alien invasion of Earth, which premiered on the streamer in 2021. Invasion was renewed for a second season back in December.

