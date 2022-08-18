‘The Decameron’: Netflix Orders New Sexy Soapy Period Drama

If you can’t get enough of soapy dramas after binging two seasons of Bridgerton already, you won’t have to switch apps soon. Netflix has ordered another period soap drama to series.

The streaming service has announced it has ordered The Decameron, from creator and showrunner Kathleen Jordan and executive producer Jenji Kohan, under Kohan’s overall deal. It will examine the timely themes of class systems, power struggles, and survival in a time of pandemic with a touch of levity, with a charming and riotous ensemble of characters.

The Decameron is set in 1348, as the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence. A handful of nobles, with their servants, are invited to wait out the pestilence with a lavish getaway to a grand villa in the Italian countryside. However, as social rules wear thin, what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival.

“Kathleen Jordan is the real freakin’ deal. I am so excited and grateful that I get to work with her and we get to make this awesome, funny, timely, weird show together for Netflix,” Kohan said in a statement.

Jordan added, “I’m absolutely thrilled that I get to work with Jenji, Tara, Blake, and Netflix again. I can’t wait for people to meet this ridiculous group of characters. I’m sure Giovanni Boccaccio would be… confused?” (Jordan is referring to the 14th century Italian author of a collection of short stories with a similar setting.

Joining Jordan and Kohan as executive producers of the eight episodes are Blake McCormick and Tara Herrmann for Tilted Productions and Mike Uppendahl, who will direct.